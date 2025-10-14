Trump administration to allocate $500M to protect US against drone threats
- The White House intends to allocate $500 million from Homeland Security's budget to enhance American airspace security against drone threats.
- This funding will enable state and local governments to develop anti-drone defenses, including the capability to jam or disable devices, ahead of the 2026 World Cup and other significant events.
- Currently, only federal agencies possess the authority to intercept unmanned aircraft in restricted zones, but Congress is considering legislation to extend this power to local law enforcement.
- White House officials, such as Andrew Giuliani, director of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Task Force, emphasized the necessity of these measures to safeguard event locations.
- State governors and members of Congress have pressed the administration to address drone vulnerabilities, citing concerns over espionage, stalking, and the lethal potential observed in conflicts like the war in Ukraine.