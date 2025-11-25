What to know about Trump’s new AI project ‘Genesis Mission’
- President Donald Trump established the "Genesis mission", a new government-wide effort to utilize Artificial Intelligence with federal data sets and national laboratories for scientific research and breakthroughs.
- Michael Kratsios, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology, characterized the project as the “largest marshaling of federal scientific resources since the Apollo program.”
- The initiative aims to employ AI to automate experiment design, accelerate simulations and generate predictive models, drastically reducing discovery timelines.
- Energy Secretary Christopher Wright highlighted the mission's goal to unlock American ingenuity, enhance electricity grid efficiency and address rising energy prices.
- First Lady Melania Trump also supported the AI drive, advocating for responsible development and launching an AI Challenge for students.