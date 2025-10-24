Anonymous donation to cover military salaries amid shutdown raises concerns
- Donald Trump announced that an unnamed “friend” donated $130 million to cover military service members' salaries during the ongoing government shutdown.
- The Department of Defense confirmed it accepted an anonymous donation on Thursday, specifically for offsetting the cost of service members' salaries and benefits.
- The donation has raised significant legal and ethical concerns among experts and watchdog groups, questioning the funding of the American government by private, anonymous sources.
- Critics, including Democratic senators, highlighted worries about potential foreign influence and the constitutional implications of funding the military outside the congressional appropriations process.
- Democratic senators have introduced the True Shutdown Fairness Act, aiming to restart pay for furloughed federal workers, service members, and federal contractors during the shutdown.