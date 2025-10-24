Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Anonymous donation to cover military salaries amid shutdown raises concerns

Trump reveals anonymous billionaire to fund troops during government shutdown
  • Donald Trump announced that an unnamed “friend” donated $130 million to cover military service members' salaries during the ongoing government shutdown.
  • The Department of Defense confirmed it accepted an anonymous donation on Thursday, specifically for offsetting the cost of service members' salaries and benefits.
  • The donation has raised significant legal and ethical concerns among experts and watchdog groups, questioning the funding of the American government by private, anonymous sources.
  • Critics, including Democratic senators, highlighted worries about potential foreign influence and the constitutional implications of funding the military outside the congressional appropriations process.
  • Democratic senators have introduced the True Shutdown Fairness Act, aiming to restart pay for furloughed federal workers, service members, and federal contractors during the shutdown.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in