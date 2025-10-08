Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Most Americans against Trump sending troops into US cities, poll shows

Texas National Guard members arrive in Illinois despite lawsuit over Trump's crackdown
  • Donald Trump's approval rating has plummeted, with a majority of Americans also opposing the deployment of the National Guard to US cities.
  • A Reuters/Ipsos poll found only 40 per cent of people surveyed have a favorable view of the president after he suggested using troops to target an “enemy within.”
  • The poll also indicated that just 38 percent of those polled think the president should be able to deploy federal troops into states if governors disagree with their deployment.
  • Trump has justified federal troop deployment by citing rising crime in Democratic-led cities and has threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act after deployment attempts were blocked.
  • Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker accused the president of using service members as “political props” and “pawns” to militarize cities.
