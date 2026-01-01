Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump auctions Jesus Christ painting for $2.75m at his NYE party

Trump auctions off $2.75m painting of Jesus at New Year's Eve party
  • Donald Trump hosted a New Year's Eve gala at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, featuring a charity auction.
  • A speed painting of Jesus Christ, created live by artist Vanessa Horabuena, was sold for $2.75 million during the event.
  • Trump announced that the funds raised from the auction would be donated to St. Jude’s Hospital and the local sheriff’s office.
  • The black-tie event was attended by various notable guests, including Melania Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Rudy Giuliani.
  • During the gala and earlier on Truth Social, Trump addressed several contentious issues and stated his New Year's resolution was to secure 'world peace'.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in