Trump auctions Jesus Christ painting for $2.75m at his NYE party
- Donald Trump hosted a New Year's Eve gala at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, featuring a charity auction.
- A speed painting of Jesus Christ, created live by artist Vanessa Horabuena, was sold for $2.75 million during the event.
- Trump announced that the funds raised from the auction would be donated to St. Jude’s Hospital and the local sheriff’s office.
- The black-tie event was attended by various notable guests, including Melania Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Rudy Giuliani.
- During the gala and earlier on Truth Social, Trump addressed several contentious issues and stated his New Year's resolution was to secure 'world peace'.