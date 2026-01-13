Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fresh update in case of Trump vs BBC

Ellie Ng
Former BBC director says broadcaster should not pay Trump
  • The BBC is preparing to challenge a $10 billion defamation lawsuit filed by US President Donald Trump, seeking its dismissal.
  • The legal action originates from a 2024 Panorama programme which Mr Trump alleges falsely portrayed him encouraging supporters to storm the US Capitol in 2021.
  • Mr Trump's legal team claims the editing of his speech, which included phrases like “We fight like hell”, was “false and defamatory”.
  • The BBC intends to argue that the Florida court lacks personal jurisdiction over the broadcaster and that Trump has failed to plausibly allege “actual malice”.
  • The controversy earlier led to an apology from BBC chair Samir Shah for an “error of judgement” and the resignations of Director-General Tim Davie and Head of BBC News Deborah Turness.
