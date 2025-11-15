Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump vows to sue BBC over edited speech – despite broadcaster’s apology

Trump says he will sue BBC for up to $5bn over Panorama edit
  • President Donald Trump says he will sue the BBC for up to $5bn, despite the broadcaster apologising for editing his 6 January 2021 speech in a Panorama broadcast.
  • Trump said that the UK is "embarrassed" by the BBC.
  • The president claimed the editing made it appear he was explicitly urging people to attack the US Capitol in his speech.
  • The BBC earlier admitted the speech edit was an "error of judgement" and apologised, but refused to pay compensation.
  • Trump also told reporters he would contact Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer over the weekend to discuss the issue.
