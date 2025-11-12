Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Media lawyer says BBC right to treat Trump’s lawsuit threat ‘seriously’

BBC right to take Trump sue threat 'seriously' says media lawyer
  • Donald Trump has threatened to sue the BBC for $1 billion over a Panorama documentary episode.
  • Trump claims the programme 'defamed' him by selectively editing his speech from 6 January 2021.
  • Media lawyer Rupert Cowper-Coles advised the BBC to take the lawsuit 'seriously'.
  • Cowper-Coles stated it would be concerning if British media faced damages awards close to the figure Trump's team presented.
  • Trump may encounter difficulties in his lawsuit, partly because the documentary might not have been aired in the United States.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in