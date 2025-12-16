Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump’s $10bn defamation case leaves BBC facing huge legal bill

Trump accuses the BBC of 'using AI to put words in my mouth'
  • Donald Trump has launched a $10bn defamation lawsuit against the BBC over a Panorama documentary.
  • Trump's lawyers allege the programme, aired a week before the 2024 US election results, falsely and maliciously depicted him by editing a speech from 6 January 2021.
  • The BBC has issued a defiant statement, confirming its intention to defend itself against the legal action.
  • The lawsuit claims the BBC spliced two distinct clips to create the impression Trump instructed a crowd to 'walk down to the Capitol' and 'fight like hell'.
  • Estimates for the BBC's defence costs vary significantly, from around $200,000 if struck out early, to potentially as much as $100 million if it proceeds to trial.
