Trump can’t keep Biden’s name out of his mouth during cabinet meeting
- President Donald Trump held an over two-hour-long cabinet meeting Tuesday and he couldn’t stop bringing up former President Joe Biden.
- Trump and his cabinet members name-dropped Biden dozens of times while criticising his administration.
- Trump falsely claimed he “inherited the worst inflation in history” and questioned Biden's health while boasting about his own.
- The meeting was the first since the longest government shutdown in U.S. history concluded.
- Topics discussed included investment in the U.S., foreign affairs, public safety, the 2020 election, and Joe Biden.