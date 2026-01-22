Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The countries joining Trump’s Board of Peace – and those who declined

Donald Trump says Gaza board of peace can ‘do pretty much whatever we want'
  • Donald Trump is establishing a new Board of Peace which he will chair. Initially conceived as a small assembly of world leaders to oversee the Gaza ceasefire plan, ambitions have since broadened.
  • Mr Trump has extended invitations to dozens of nations, hinting at a future role as a wider conflict mediator, akin to a pseudo-UN Security Council.
  • Countries joining the board: Argentina, Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Bulgaria, Egypt, Hungary, Indonesia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Morocco, Mongolia, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Vietnam.
  • Countries that have been invited but remain noncommittal: Cambodia, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Germany, Greece, India, Italy, The European Union's executive arm, Paraguay, Russia, Singapore, Thailand, Ukraine.
  • Countries that will not join the board, for now: France, Norway, Slovenia, Sweden, UK.
