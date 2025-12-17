Trump sends ‘love and prayers’ to people of Australia
- Donald Trump opened the White House Hanukkah celebration by sending "love and prayers" to the people of Australia.
- He paid tribute to the victims of a "horrific and antisemitic terrorist attack" at Sydney's Bondi Beach, which resulted in 15 deaths and 25 injuries.
- Australian officials confirmed the shooting was a terrorist attack inspired by the Islamic State, allegedly carried out by a father and son.
- During his speech, Trump warned that Congress “is becoming antisemitic” and specifically criticised Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar.
- Trump also boasted about his health, praised a major donor, and asserted his administration's role in Middle East peace and hostage releases.