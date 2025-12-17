Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump sends ‘love and prayers’ to people of Australia

Heartbreaking tribute from father of youngest Bondi Beach attack victim
  • Donald Trump opened the White House Hanukkah celebration by sending "love and prayers" to the people of Australia.
  • He paid tribute to the victims of a "horrific and antisemitic terrorist attack" at Sydney's Bondi Beach, which resulted in 15 deaths and 25 injuries.
  • Australian officials confirmed the shooting was a terrorist attack inspired by the Islamic State, allegedly carried out by a father and son.
  • During his speech, Trump warned that Congress “is becoming antisemitic” and specifically criticised Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar.
  • Trump also boasted about his health, praised a major donor, and asserted his administration's role in Middle East peace and hostage releases.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in