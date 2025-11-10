Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump booed by crowd during NFL game

Donald Trump cheered and booed as first sitting US president at regular-season NFL game since 1978
  • President Donald Trump attended a Washington Commanders NFL game, marking the first time a sitting president had done so in nearly 50 years.
  • He arrived late after Air Force One performed a flyover and was interviewed, claiming the nation was “doing great” and “prices are coming way down” despite an ongoing government shutdown.
  • During a military swearing-in ceremony at half-time, the crowd responded to Trump with a mix of boos and scattered cheers.
  • The shutdown had delayed or disrupted benefits for nearly 42 million Americans relying on food stamps and caused thousands of flight cancellations.
  • Reports suggest Trump is keen for the Commanders' new stadium to be named after him, having previously threatened to derail the project over the team's name change.
