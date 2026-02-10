Trump threatens to block new US-Canada bridge opening
- Donald Trump threatened to block the opening of the new Gordie Howe International Bridge, which connects Michigan and Ontario, claiming Canada was “taking advantage of America”.
- He demanded the United States receive at least half-ownership of the bridge, despite it being entirely funded by the Canadian government.
- Trump also made an unsubstantiated claim that China would “terminate ALL ice hockey” in Canada if new trade deals between Canada and China proceeded.
- Michigan officials, including Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Senators Elissa Slotkin and Gary Peters, strongly rebuked Trump's remarks, emphasising the bridge's importance to the state's economy.
- They pointed out that the bridge was built by union workers from both sides of the border, was endorsed by Trump in 2017, and will open regardless of his threats.
