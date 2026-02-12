Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

US House votes to block Trump’s tariffs on Canada

US House Votes to Block Trump’s Canada Tariffs | World Business Watch
  • The House of Representatives passed a resolution to terminate Trump's emergency tariffs on Canada, with six Republicans joining most Democrats in a rare bipartisan challenge to his economic agenda.
  • The resolution, sponsored by New York Democrat Rep. Gregory Meeks, aims to end the 35 per cent tariffs, which he argued were illegal and kept prices high.
  • Despite passing the House, the measure is unlikely to become law as it would require a two-thirds majority in both chambers to override a likely presidential veto.
  • Trump criticised Republicans who voted against the tariffs, warning of electoral consequences, while allies like Speaker Johnson defended the tariffs as an effective tool to level the playing field.
  • The tariffs remain unpopular with 60 per cent of Americans disapproving, and their legality is currently being weighed by the Supreme Court.
