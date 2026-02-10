Germany trolls Trump with pantless carnival floats
- Germany took aim at U.S. President Donald Trump with crude floats that will debut during the country’s carnival celebrations.
- One float in Mainz shows Trump wearing no pants, tongue out, dancing with a gagged Statue of Liberty. “ICE” is written on his buttock, referencing the backlash over his US immigration raids and mass deportations.
- Another depiction in Cologne features Trump, again without trousers, covered in kiss marks attributed to “Starmer,” “Fifa” and the “EU,” to name a few.
- Other floats include Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz in a sinking boat, with Angela Merkel spearing it, and Bavarian premier Markus Soeder on a heap of sausages.
- Organizers described the Trump float as “probably the most spectacular” for the Rosenmontag parades, which are known for their provocative nature.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks