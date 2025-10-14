Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

What does the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas entail?

Trump and Middle East leaders sign Gaza peace declaration
  • President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas at a signing ceremony in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt, attended by leaders from nearly 30 countries.
  • The deal led to the release of the remaining 20 Israeli hostages, held by Hamas for over two years, with Trump hailing it as a 'new and beautiful day' for the Middle East.
  • Trump emphasized the rebuilding of the Gaza Strip, stating it would be 'the easiest part' and that 'numerous countries of great wealth' had pledged to fund the reconstruction.
  • The peace plan, previously unveiled with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, includes amnesty for Hamas militants who decommission weapons, resumed aid, and a temporary technocratic Palestinian governance for Gaza.
  • A 'Board of Peace', chaired by Trump and including Tony Blair, is proposed to oversee Gaza's redevelopment and funding, with the United States partnering in establishing a new civilian police force.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in