Trump’s latest Chagos U-turn ‘in response to UK not helping US against Iran’

'UK is letting US down with Chagos deal', says US treasury secretary
  • President Trump criticised the UK's proposed deal to hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, calling it a "big mistake" due to concerns over the joint military base on Diego Garcia.
  • Trump's latest opposition reportedly stems from the UK's refusal to allow the US to use British bases for potential strikes against Iran, which he believes could be vital.
  • Despite Trump's changing stance, the UK government, led by Sir Keir Starmer, remains committed to the deal, with Justice Minister Alex Davies-Jones stating it is crucial for national security.
  • The proposed agreement, which would see the UK lease back the Diego Garcia base for an estimated £35 billion over a century, faces domestic opposition from various UK politicians.
  • Misley Mandarin, the exiled First Minister of the Chagos Islands government, urged Sir Keir Starmer to abandon the deal, advocating for the return of Chagossians to their homeland instead.
