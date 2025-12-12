Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

White House defends Trump’s claim that kids do not need 37 dolls

White House defends Trump telling people to cut back on toys for Christmas
  • Donald Trump suggested that high toy prices, caused by his tariffs, are acceptable as children do not need “37 dolls.”
  • His spokesperson, Karoline Leavitt, initially defended these remarks by stating they encourage the purchase of more expensive American-made products.
  • When questioned about Trump's wealth in relation to his advice to parents, Leavitt highlighted his billionaire status as a reason voters re-elected him, claiming he understands the economy.
  • Despite Trump's assertions of lowering living costs, recent polls indicate low public approval for his economic performance, with many blaming him for the current cost of living.
  • Trump has given himself an “A-plus-plus-plus-plus” for his economic record and dismissed concerns about affordability as a “hoax”.
