Trump attacks CNN’s Kaitlan Collins saying she doesn’t smile enough

Trump said he wants the country to ‘move onto something else’ and quit asking him about Epstein
Trump said he wants the country to ‘move onto something else’ and quit asking him about Epstein (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Donald Trump deflected questions about the recently released Epstein files during an Oval Office briefing.
  • When pressed by CNN's Kaitlan Collins about the files, Trump stated he had not read them but believed any mentions of associates were “fine.”
  • Trump expressed a desire for the country to “move on to something else” rather than focusing on the Epstein files.
  • He became angry when Collins continued to ask about justice for Epstein's victims, calling her “the worst reporter” and criticising her for not smiling. "You know she's a young woman," Trump said to the rest of the room before redirecting to Collins. "I don't think I've ever seen you smile."
  • This incident follows previous occasions where Trump has publicly lashed out at Kaitlan Collins for her questioning.
