Photo of ‘Trump condoms’ among new pictures released from Epstein estate

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have received 95,000 photos from the Epstein estate, with 19 posted online Friday (House Oversight Committee)
Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have received 95,000 photos from the Epstein estate, with 19 posted online Friday (House Oversight Committee)
  • A picture of condoms with a caricature of President Donald Trump’s face on them has been released from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate.
  • The image shows a bowl of condoms with the phrase “I’m HUUUUGE!” on the contraceptives, priced at $4.50 each.
  • Three other photos released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on Friday include Trump, with one showing him surrounded by five women whose faces are blurred.
  • Trump has consistently distanced himself from Epstein and has not faced any accusations of wrongdoing in connection with these images.
  • “These disturbing images raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world,” Oversight Dems wrote on X. “Time to end this White House cover-up. Release the files!”
