Warning as more people in the US can’t afford utility bills
- A new analysis by The Century Foundation indicates a growing number of US households are struggling to pay utility bills, signalling a potential warning for the nation's economy.
- Past due balances owed to utility companies surged by 9.7 per cent annually, reaching an average of $789 between April-June 2024 and 2025, coinciding with a 12 per cent jump in monthly energy bills.
- Julie Margetta Morgan, president of The Century Foundation, suggests this increase in energy costs and delinquencies implies consumers may be falling behind on other financial commitments.
- The issue poses an economic quandary for Trump, who promotes the electricity-intensive artificial intelligence industry, which could further escalate utility bills for everyday Americans.
- Critics argue the Trump administration contributes to higher utility costs by impeding renewable energy generation, despite the administration's stance that electricity prices are a state problem.