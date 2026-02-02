Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump suggests it’s time for Republicans to ‘nationalize’ elections

Trump calls into Dan Bongino first show and insists Republicans must 'take over voting' in 15 places
  • Donald Trump called into former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino’s podcast and suggested his party should seize control of elections in “at least 15 places” during a phone interview with the right-wing podcaster.
  • Trump suggested to “nationalize” voting in defiance of the Constitution because those places “are so crooked,” and repeated numerous false claims about winning the 2020 election.
  • Trump espoused a racist conspiracy theory, alleging that Democrats' opposition to harsh anti-immigration measures is an effort to illegally pack voter rolls.
  • He falsely claimed to have won Minnesota “three times,” a state where no Republican has won electoral votes since 1972.
  • Trump attributed Minnesota's supposed 'rigged' status to Somalians, despite the number of Somali-Americans being fewer than his loss margin in the state.
