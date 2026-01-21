Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump press sec accused of ‘plain lying’ about Davos speech mistakes

Trump repeatedly confuses Greenland and Iceland at Davos speech
  • President Donald Trump’s press secretary has lashed out at a reporter who pointed out Trump’s slip-ups in his speech at Davos.
  • Trump appeared to confuse Greenland with Iceland four times during his remarks at the World Economic Forum.
  • Replying to a reporter’s X post about the mistakes, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote, “No he didn’t, Libby. His written remarks referred to Greenland as a ‘piece of ice’ because that’s what it is. You’re the only one mixing anything up here.”
  • X users quickly came to the reporter’s defense, accusing Leavitt of “plain lying” and sharing video of Trump’s speech.
  • Trump said at Davos, “But the problem with NATO is that we'll be there for them 100%. But I'm not sure that they'll be there for us. They're not there for us on Iceland. That I can tell you. I mean, our stock market took the first dip yesterday because of Iceland.”
