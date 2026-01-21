Trump barrels into Davos as determination to seize Greenland continues
- Donald Trump is attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, with his visit expected to be dominated by his ongoing push to acquire Greenland.
- He stated he would hold meetings regarding the Danish territory, expressing optimism for an agreement, citing its necessity for US national security against Russia and China.
- Trump's pursuit of Greenland has strained transatlantic relations, with NATO leaders warning of potential destabilisation and Trump dismissing concerns from European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron.
- Beyond the Greenland issue, Trump is scheduled to discuss the strength of the US economy and unveil a housing plan allowing Americans to use 401(k) retirement savings for home down payments.
- During his time in Davos, he also plans to meet with leaders from Switzerland, Poland, and Egypt, and will preside over a ceremony for his 'Board of Peace' initiative focused on redeveloping Gaza.