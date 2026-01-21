Trump says tariffs on foreign nations were to ‘pay for damage they caused’
- President Donald Trump has said his controversial tariffs on foreign nations were to “make them pay” for “damage done.”
- “We are imposing taxes on nations to make them pay for the damage they’ve done,” Trump told the crowd in his speech at Davos.
- Trump’s speech comes as world leaders grapple with how to handle his threats to take over Greenland.
- Trump has repeatedly threatened to seize Greenland - a territory belonging to NATO-member Denmark - using force, threatening the integrity of the alliance.
- Before his departure, Trump said he had a lot of meetings scheduled on Greenland during his trip to Davos. However, a three-hour delay to his arrival due to an electronic fault on Air Force One has already led to the cancellation of a planned meeting with German chancellor Friedrich Merz.