Democrats contact Capitol Police over Trump’s ‘death threat’
- House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Democrats have contacted Capitol Police over what he dubbed “disgusting and dangerous threats” by President Donald Trump.
- It came after Trump accused Democratic lawmakers of committing "seditious behavior" punishable by death.
- Trump’s remarks were in response to a handful of Democrats who posted a video on social media Tuesday saying that members of the military can refuse orders they deem illegal.
- Trump posted on Truth Social, calling the Democrats' actions "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!!" and later reposted a user saying, "HANG THEM".
- House Speaker Mike Johnson defended Trump, saying he was "defining the crime of sedition" but criticized the Democrats' video as "wildly inappropriate" and "beyond the pale."