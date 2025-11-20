Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Democrats contact Capitol Police over Trump’s ‘death threat’

White House blames Democrats over Trump's threats of death against 'seditious' lawmakers
  • House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Democrats have contacted Capitol Police over what he dubbed “disgusting and dangerous threats” by President Donald Trump.
  • It came after Trump accused Democratic lawmakers of committing "seditious behavior" punishable by death.
  • Trump’s remarks were in response to a handful of Democrats who posted a video on social media Tuesday saying that members of the military can refuse orders they deem illegal.
  • Trump posted on Truth Social, calling the Democrats' actions "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!!" and later reposted a user saying, "HANG THEM".
  • House Speaker Mike Johnson defended Trump, saying he was "defining the crime of sedition" but criticized the Democrats' video as "wildly inappropriate" and "beyond the pale."
