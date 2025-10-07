Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why Trump labelled Democrats as ‘insurrectionists’ amid government shutdown

Trump calls Democrats 'insurrectionists' during meeting with Canadian PM
  • Donald Trump accused Democrats of being "insurrectionists" during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday, 7 October 2025.
  • The president placed sole blame for the federal government's shutdown on the Democratic party.
  • He stated, "These Democrats are like insurrectionists. They're so bad for our country," during a discussion about the shutdown.
  • His comments also veered into the left's opposition to the GOP's 'big, beautiful bill' which was passed earlier in the year.
  • Watch the video in full above.
In full

