Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump’s disapproval rating skyrockets amid immigration crackdown

Video Player Placeholder
Trump says governors look in the mirror and say, ‘I should be president, not him'
  • Donald Trump's overall disapproval rating has reached 60 per cent, his lowest since the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots, according to a new Washington Post/Ipsos poll.
  • The poll, conducted between Feb. 12-17, indicates that 50 per cent of Americans "strongly" disapprove of his job performance.
  • Trump faces significant disapproval on key issues, with 65 per cent unhappy with his handling of the economy and 64 per cent opposing his global tariffs.
  • His immigration policies also draw high criticism, with 58 per cent disapproving, following a mass deportation campaign and previous actions like rescinding DACA.
  • The consistently low approval ratings, including 62 per cent disapproval on foreign relations, pose a challenge for the Republican Party ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in