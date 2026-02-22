Trump’s disapproval rating skyrockets amid immigration crackdown
- Donald Trump's overall disapproval rating has reached 60 per cent, his lowest since the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots, according to a new Washington Post/Ipsos poll.
- The poll, conducted between Feb. 12-17, indicates that 50 per cent of Americans "strongly" disapprove of his job performance.
- Trump faces significant disapproval on key issues, with 65 per cent unhappy with his handling of the economy and 64 per cent opposing his global tariffs.
- His immigration policies also draw high criticism, with 58 per cent disapproving, following a mass deportation campaign and previous actions like rescinding DACA.
- The consistently low approval ratings, including 62 per cent disapproval on foreign relations, pose a challenge for the Republican Party ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.
