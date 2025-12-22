Bizarre moment as Trump threatens to ‘fire’ Don Jr at Turning Point conference
- Donald Trump jokingly threatened to "fire" his son, Don Jr., and "give him hell" if he didn't deliver a great speech during a phone call at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, Arizona.
- The conference was marked by internal conservative tensions, including Ben Shapiro's strong criticism of Candace Owens for promoting conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk's assassination.
- Shapiro accused Owens of spreading "baseless trash" and implicating various entities in a supposed murder or cover-up.
- Don Jr. declared that the Republican Party was obsolete, asserting that his father led the "America First Party" or "Make America Great Again Party."
- Don Jr. also criticised "weak" Republicans and Democrats, and made controversial comments regarding Somali refugees in Minnesota, questioning the concept of diversity as a strength.