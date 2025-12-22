The surprising item Trump saved from the East Wing before demolition
- Donald Trump showcased a bust of Abraham Lincoln, which was relocated from the White House's East Wing to the West Wing colonnade.
- The bust's move follows the demolition of the 123-year-old East Wing as part of renovations, including the construction of a new ballroom.
- Trump presented the Lincoln bust as a preserved element from the historic wing, despite the widely criticized makeover efforts.
- He stated that demolishing the East Wing was deemed more cost-effective for building his $300 million ballroom than building around it.
- The demolition of the East Wing, which served as office space and a visitor's entrance, sparked pushback from Democrats over the approval process.