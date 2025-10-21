Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

White House tears down parts of East Wing for new ballroom

Trump brags to college baseball team about his new ballroom
  • Demolition crews began tearing down parts of the White House East Wing facade on Monday to make way for a new ballroom.
  • President Trump confirmed the work, stating the $250 million ballroom would be “a lot of fun” and has been desired for 150 years.
  • The project, designed to seat 650 people, is reportedly fully financed by donations from various companies, including Apple and Amazon.
  • The demolition has drawn criticism, with some commentators comparing the damage to the White House to the 1814 burning by British troops.
  • The head of the National Capital Planning Commission stated that the demolition work falls outside the board's jurisdiction and does not require their approval.
