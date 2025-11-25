Trump sending envoys to Moscow and Kyiv after peace deal was ‘fine-tuned’
- U.S. President Donald Trump says he is sending envoys to Moscow and Kyiv to resolve "a few remaining points of disagreement" in his peace plan.
- Special envoy Steve Witkoff will meet with President Putin in Moscow, while Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll will meet with Ukrainian officials.
- “The original 28-Point Peace Plan, which was drafted by the United States, has been fine-tuned, with additional input from both sides, and there are only a few remaining points of disagreement,” Trump wrote on TruthSocial.
- He said he hopes to meet with Zelensky and Putin "soon", but only when the deal is "final, or in its final stages".
- A Ukrainian official previously said the most sensitive issues of the agreement would need to be discussed by Trump and Zelensky.