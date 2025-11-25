Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump sending envoys to Moscow and Kyiv after peace deal was ‘fine-tuned’

US President Donald Trump speaks during the turkey pardon ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC on November 25, 2025
US President Donald Trump speaks during the turkey pardon ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC on November 25, 2025 (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)
  • U.S. President Donald Trump says he is sending envoys to Moscow and Kyiv to resolve "a few remaining points of disagreement" in his peace plan.
  • Special envoy Steve Witkoff will meet with President Putin in Moscow, while Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll will meet with Ukrainian officials.
  • “The original 28-Point Peace Plan, which was drafted by the United States, has been fine-tuned, with additional input from both sides, and there are only a few remaining points of disagreement,” Trump wrote on TruthSocial.
  • He said he hopes to meet with Zelensky and Putin "soon", but only when the deal is "final, or in its final stages".
  • A Ukrainian official previously said the most sensitive issues of the agreement would need to be discussed by Trump and Zelensky.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in