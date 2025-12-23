Trump complains the Epstein files are damaging ‘innocent people’
- Donald Trump stated that pictures of innocent individuals in the recently released Jeffrey Epstein files could damage their reputations.
- Trump suggested that many people are angered by the release of images featuring individuals who innocently met Epstein at parties.
- Democratic Representative Ro Khanna and Republican Representative Thomas Massie criticised the Department of Justice for not fully releasing the documents.
- Nearly two dozen Epstein survivors also condemned the DOJ's incomplete and heavily redacted file dump.
- Survivors highlighted that numerous victim identities were left unredacted, causing immediate harm, and described the DOJ's handling as 'alarming'.