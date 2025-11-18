Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump administration concerned release of Epstein files will not be enough

Furious Trump threatens to take away ABC's license over Epstein question
  • Advisors to Donald Trump are concerned that the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files will not quell public interest, as many believe the government possesses a secret list of pedophiles, which an unnamed White House official denied.
  • A House vote is expected soon on a bill to compel the Justice Department to release its records concerning Epstein, with House Speaker Mike Johnson saying it could happen as early as Tuesday.
  • Trump, who initially opposed the release, has now urged Republican lawmakers to support the bill, claiming there is “nothing to hide.”
  • This change in stance is attributed to Trump's recognition that the vote was an “inevitable reality” and a tactic to secure a “perceived win” for Republicans, according to a White House aide.
  • Last week, the House Oversight Committee released a trove of 20,000 documents from Epstein’s private estate, with emails that claimed that Trump “knew about the girls.”
