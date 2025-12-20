Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump avoids mention of Epstein files in rally speech

'I don't look at women anymore,' Trump says at North Carolina rally after partial release of Epstein files
  • The Justice Department released thousands of documents from the Jeffrey Epstein case, but the incomplete and heavily redacted nature prompted accusations of a cover-up.
  • Lawmakers, including Chuck Schumer and Adam Schiff, criticised the extensive redactions, with Schiff calling for Attorney General Pam Bondi to explain the omissions.
  • Epstein survivors expressed disappointment, suggesting redactions protect powerful individuals rather than victims, despite legislation mandating transparency.
  • Undated photos released included public figures such as Bill Clinton and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, though being pictured does not imply wrongdoing.
  • President Donald Trump did not acknowledge the release of the long-awaited files in a rally speech in North Carolina on Friday night.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in