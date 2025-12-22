Major backlash over Trump’s handling of Epstein files as whistleblowers urged to come forward
- California Representative Robert Garcia has urged FBI and DOJ whistleblowers to come forward amid growing anger over the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein files.
- Garcia, the leading Democrat on the Oversight Committee, criticised the Trump administration for heavily redacting the files and failing to meet the legal deadline for their full release.
- He highlighted that hundreds of FBI agents are aware of the contents of these files.
- Separately, Representatives Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna are threatening to hold Attorney General Pam Bondi in contempt of Congress regarding the delayed release of the redacted documents.
- Survivor Marina Lacerda expressed disappointment and shock at the heavy censoring, stating the released files lacked transparency.