Major backlash over Trump’s handling of Epstein files as whistleblowers urged to come forward

Top Trump administration official defends removal of photos from released Epstein files
  • California Representative Robert Garcia has urged FBI and DOJ whistleblowers to come forward amid growing anger over the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein files.
  • Garcia, the leading Democrat on the Oversight Committee, criticised the Trump administration for heavily redacting the files and failing to meet the legal deadline for their full release.
  • He highlighted that hundreds of FBI agents are aware of the contents of these files.
  • Separately, Representatives Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna are threatening to hold Attorney General Pam Bondi in contempt of Congress regarding the delayed release of the redacted documents.
  • Survivor Marina Lacerda expressed disappointment and shock at the heavy censoring, stating the released files lacked transparency.
