Now Trump changes stance on Epstein files as he urges vote for release

Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, July 2, 2020, in New York (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, July 2, 2020, in New York (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
  • Donald Trump urged fellow Republicans in Congress to vote for the release of files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
  • This call reverses his previous resistance to disclosing the documents, which he had earlier dismissed as a Democratic smear campaign.
  • Trump stated that Republicans have "nothing to hide" and described the controversy as a "Democrat Hoax" designed to deflect from Republican successes.
  • The move comes after House Speaker Mike Johnson suggested releasing the files would help address allegations linking Trump to Epstein's activities.
  • The debate over the Epstein files has caused a rift with some of Trump's allies, including Marjorie Taylor Greene, who criticised Republicans on the issue.

