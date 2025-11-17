Trump says he ‘has nothing to hide’ after Epstein files U-turn
- Donald Trump urged Republicans in Congress to support the release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein, marking a significant reversal of his previous position.
- Trump stated on Truth Social that House Republicans should back the motion because he has 'nothing to hide' regarding his relationship with the late financier.
- A petition to force a vote on releasing Justice Department documents gained enough support to proceed, primarily from Democrats but with some Republican backing.
- House Speaker Mike Johnson announced his intention to hold a House vote this week on the matter, aiming to address growing bipartisan pressure for transparency.
- Even if the House votes for release, the bill would still require Senate approval and could face a presidential veto, making its full implementation uncertain.