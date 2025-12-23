Trump says Epstein files are distracting from his agenda and could ‘ruin’ reputations
- Donald Trump claimed that people are "angry" about the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.
- He suggested the files were a deliberate distraction from the Republican party's successes.
- Trump stated that the released information could ruin the reputations of individuals who had no involvement with Epstein.
- He explicitly denied ever visiting "Epstein Island", referencing Larry Summers who was mentioned in the files.