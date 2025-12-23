Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New Epstein files claim Trump traveled on paedophile’s jet ‘more times than previously reported’

Trump says Epstein files are distracting from his agenda and could 'ruin' reputations
  • A US prosecutor alleged Donald Trump travelled on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet “many more times than previously reported.”
  • This claim was made in a January 2020 internal email by an unnamed assistant US attorney in the Southern District of New York.
  • The email stated that flight records indicated Trump's travel on Epstein's jet, including during a period relevant to a potential Ghislaine Maxwell case.
  • Donald Trump has not been accused of any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein, a disgraced financier and sex trafficker who died by suicide in 2019.
  • Trump commented on the partial release of DOJ files, warning it could “ruin” reputations and overshadowed his policy agenda.
