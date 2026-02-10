Trump told police 20 years ago everyone knew Epstein was ‘disgusting’
- A 2019 FBI interview transcript suggests Trump was aware of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s activities with young women before Epstein’s 2006 charges.
- Former Palm Beach Police Chief Michael Reiter reportedly told federal investigators that Trump called him in July 2006, thanking him for investigating Epstein and recommending they look into “evil” Maxwell.
- Trump allegedly told Reiter that “people in New York knew Epstein was disgusting” and that he left an encounter with Epstein when teenagers were present.
- These reported statements appear to contradict Trump’s public claims in 2019 that he had no knowledge of Epstein’s crimes or why he recruited female staff from Mar-a-Lago.
- An FBI official stated there was no corroborating evidence for Trump's alleged call to Reiter, though Ghislaine Maxwell has maintained Trump did not participate in Epstein’s crimes.
