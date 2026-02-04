JD Vance slams ‘incestuous elites’ and tries to claim Trump isn’t one of them
- US Vice President JD Vance criticised America's "incestuous elites" following the latest release of the Epstein files, which mention figures like Bill Gates and Bill Clinton.
- Vance insisted that President Donald Trump, despite numerous mentions, was not part of this "elite" group and was not friendly with Epstein in the same way as others.
- Donald Trump stated the documents absolve him and later suggested it was time for the country to move on from the issue.
- Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary have agreed to testify to Congress, while Bill Gates has rubbished allegations made against him in the files.
- Vance also supported calls for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to appear before Congress, and British politician Lord Peter Mandelson faces a UK police investigation after being mentioned in the documents.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks