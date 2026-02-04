Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

JD Vance slams ‘incestuous elites’ and tries to claim Trump isn’t one of them

Donald Trump rambles about his honesty and innocence but the internet's not buying it
  • US Vice President JD Vance criticised America's "incestuous elites" following the latest release of the Epstein files, which mention figures like Bill Gates and Bill Clinton.
  • Vance insisted that President Donald Trump, despite numerous mentions, was not part of this "elite" group and was not friendly with Epstein in the same way as others.
  • Donald Trump stated the documents absolve him and later suggested it was time for the country to move on from the issue.
  • Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary have agreed to testify to Congress, while Bill Gates has rubbished allegations made against him in the files.
  • Vance also supported calls for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to appear before Congress, and British politician Lord Peter Mandelson faces a UK police investigation after being mentioned in the documents.
