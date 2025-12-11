Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Report claims to know Trump’s plan to ‘Make Europe Great Again’

Trump says ‘strong words’ exchanged in call with European leaders
  • A report by Defense One alleged that an unpublished U.S. National Security Strategy document outlined plans for the Trump administration to encourage Austria, Hungary, Italy, and Poland to leave the European Union.
  • The alleged strategy aimed to draw these nations into closer alignment with the US and support movements promoting "traditional European ways of life".
  • The White House, through deputy press secretary Anna Kelly, vehemently denied the existence of any alternative, private, or classified version of the NSS.
  • The published version of the NSS, unveiled last week, already caused concern in Europe by condemning allies as "weak" and "decaying" due to migration and economic issues.
  • The published document also criticised Europe's handling of the war in Ukraine and warned of "civilisational erasure", a narrative often associated with far-right parties.
