EU preparing to hit US with €93bn tariffs and possibly restrict US companies
- The European Union is reportedly preparing to impose €93bn in tariffs on the US and considering restricting US companies from its market.
- These measures are in response to Donald Trump's threats of 10 per cent tariffs from 1 February, increasing to 25 per cent on 1 June, until a deal for the US to purchase Greenland is reached.
- Eight European nations, including Britain, warned that US tariffs would "undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral".
- UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer told Donald Trump that applying tariffs on allies for pursuing collective NATO security is wrong.
- Brussels hopes these potential retaliatory actions will provide leverage during upcoming meetings with Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos.