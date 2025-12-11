Trump says ‘strong words’ exchanged during call with European leaders
- Donald Trump discussed his proposal to end the Ukraine war with European leaders, including Sir Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron, and Friedrich Merz, during a late Wednesday call.
- The European leaders subsequently stated that it was a "critical moment for Ukraine, its people and for shared security across the Euro-Atlantic region".
- Trump said he exchanged "pretty strong words" with leaders and also commented that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "has to be realistic" about his country's position on a peace plan.
- Washington's objective of a rapid compromise to stop the conflict is reportedly reducing Kyiv's room for manoeuvre.
- President Zelensky is navigating a difficult situation, balancing the defence of Ukrainian interests with showing a willingness to compromise, even as Moscow remains firm on its demands.