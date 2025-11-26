White House denies report of Trump removing FBI director
- A report by MS NOW claimed that President Donald Trump was considering removing FBI Director Kash Patel due to recent controversies and negative press.
- White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt swiftly denied the report, calling it “completely made up” and sharing a photo of the president and Patel together.
- Patel has faced scrutiny for his use of government aircraft for personal trips and for assigning an FBI SWAT team for the personal protection of his girlfriend, country music star Alexis Wilkins.
- He has also been criticized for prematurely publicizing ongoing investigations and for allegedly firing employees who lacked conservative support.
- One former employee has filed a lawsuit against Patel, claiming unlawful termination for displaying an LGBT Pride flag at his workstation.