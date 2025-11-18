Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump unveils faster US visas for World Cup

Trump rolls out FIFA 'pass' to give priority visas to 2026 World Cup visitors
  • Donald Trump announced a "FIFA Prioritised Appointment Scheduling System" (FIFA pass) for ticket holders of the upcoming World Cup in the United States.
  • This system allows fans with tickets to secure prioritised visa interview appointments at American embassies worldwide.
  • The State Department and Department of Homeland Security are collaborating to ensure thorough vetting and smooth entry for international football fans.
  • FIFA President Gianni Infantino anticipates between 5 and 10 million visitors to the US for the tournament, with the "FIFA pass" designed to facilitate their entry.
  • Secretary of State Marco Rubio clarified that while ticket holders receive expedited appointments, they will still undergo the same rigorous vetting process as all other visa applicants, and advised early application.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in