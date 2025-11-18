Trump unveils faster US visas for World Cup
- Donald Trump announced a "FIFA Prioritised Appointment Scheduling System" (FIFA pass) for ticket holders of the upcoming World Cup in the United States.
- This system allows fans with tickets to secure prioritised visa interview appointments at American embassies worldwide.
- The State Department and Department of Homeland Security are collaborating to ensure thorough vetting and smooth entry for international football fans.
- FIFA President Gianni Infantino anticipates between 5 and 10 million visitors to the US for the tournament, with the "FIFA pass" designed to facilitate their entry.
- Secretary of State Marco Rubio clarified that while ticket holders receive expedited appointments, they will still undergo the same rigorous vetting process as all other visa applicants, and advised early application.