True impact of Trump’s crackdown on foreign students laid bare

Donald and Melania Trump sign executive order on foster care
  • US colleges experienced a 1 per cent overall drop in international enrolment this autumn, despite earlier fears of a more severe decline.
  • A significant 17 per cent plunge in new, first-time international students was recorded, marking the sharpest decrease since the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • The administration's policies, such as closer visa screening and encouraging enrolment caps, contributed to the downturn, alongside declining interest in studying in the US.
  • Many universities are facing budget shortfalls and revenue losses, particularly from a 12 per cent drop in international graduate students, leading to spending cuts.
  • Colleges are offering deferrals to mitigate the impact, while institutions in countries like Germany and Canada are actively recruiting international students with more welcoming policies.
