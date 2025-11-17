True impact of Trump’s crackdown on foreign students laid bare
- US colleges experienced a 1 per cent overall drop in international enrolment this autumn, despite earlier fears of a more severe decline.
- A significant 17 per cent plunge in new, first-time international students was recorded, marking the sharpest decrease since the Covid-19 pandemic.
- The administration's policies, such as closer visa screening and encouraging enrolment caps, contributed to the downturn, alongside declining interest in studying in the US.
- Many universities are facing budget shortfalls and revenue losses, particularly from a 12 per cent drop in international graduate students, leading to spending cuts.
- Colleges are offering deferrals to mitigate the impact, while institutions in countries like Germany and Canada are actively recruiting international students with more welcoming policies.