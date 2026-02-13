Trump makes bold claim at Fort Bragg as he honors soldiers who captured Maduro
- President Donald Trump praised special forces for their role in ousting Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro Friday, stating “the entire world saw what the full military might” of the U.S. can do and insisting “we are feared” by enemies around the world.
- During the visit to Fort Bragg with wife Melania, he praised the daring Jan. 3 raid that removed Maduro as “precise” and “incredible” and pledged to maintain the U.S. military as the “most elite fighting force.”
- Addressing soldiers and their families, Trump declared, “Your commander in chief supports you totally. When needed, you're going to fight, fight, fight. You're going to win, win, win.”
- He added, “America's respected again. And, perhaps most importantly, we are feared by the enemies all over the globe.”
- Trump and the first lady met with military families privately before his remarks, and Trump also praised Maduro's replacement, acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez, and outlined plans for US oil companies to rebuild Venezuela's energy industry.
